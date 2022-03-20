Tangedco gets nod to procure 1,000 MW to meet peak summer demand

March 20, 2022 19:14 IST

The utility also seeks approval for procurement of 1,000 MW each for April and May

Tangedco has got regulatory approval for procuring 1,000 MW of short-term power for the evening peak hours (5 p.m. to 11 p.m.) for the period from March 1, 2022 to May 20, 2022.

In its petition before the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission, the State utility also sought approval for the procurement of round-the-clock power of 500 MW for March and 1,000 MW each for April and May (from May 1 to May 20). Tangedco said the availability in March would be 13,230 MW as against the anticipated demand of 15,600 MW.

As against the anticipated demand of 16,000 MW in April and 15,700 MW in May, the availability is 14,630 MW and 14,730 MW respectively, according to the data submitted by Tangedco. Tangedco pointed out that the school and college public exams would be held during the summer.

Information technology companies and commercial establishments resumed operations and industrial operations also gained momentum after the lockdown to curb COVID-19 was lifted. In view of the weather conditions during the summer, the demand on the grid would increase significantly, it added.

According to the load forecasting given by the grid operation wing, the difference between the base load and the peak load was about 1,400 MW, and hence Tangedco sought approval for inviting a short-term tender.

The morning and evening peak demand would be met through hydro sources to an extent of 800 MW. Around 450 MW in wind generation was likely to be available. Based on the one day-ahead forecast of demand and wind generation, additional peak requirement would be managed through procurement from the exchange, it said.

Out of the earlier approval given for procurement of 1,000 MW (round the clock) for March, Tangedco said it had bought only 475 MW, and was at present seeking approval for 500 MW.