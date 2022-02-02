Tangedco gets nod to procure 1000 MW power to meet summer demand

CHENNAI

02 February 2022 16:42 IST

‘During March, anticipated availability is 14,247 MW and the demand will be 15,500 MW’

Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) has given the nod to Tangedco for procuring up to 1000 MW short-term power to meet the summer demand in March 2022.

In its petition, Tangedco said the minimum demand during summer months of 2021 was in the range of 11,500-12,000 MW and the average peak demand was in the range 15,000-15,500 MW. The minimum demand is likely to increase during the summer months of 2022, it added.

The Tangedco said during March 2022, the anticipated availability is 14,247 MW and demand will be 15,500 MW, leading to a deficit.

Advertising

Advertising

‘Demand will increase’

As public exams for schools and colleges are scheduled during the summer months of 2022, IT firms and commercial establishments resume their operations, industrial operations gained momentum post COVID-19 lockdown and of the weather conditions during summer, the demand over grid will increase significantly, it added.

The Tangedco said it plans to procure the stated quantum to satisfy the base demand and to have less dependence on power exchanges. However, the State power utility noted that it may procure up to 400 MW only.

If the discovered rate in the tender is reasonable and found less than the variable cost of Tangedco’s procurement sources, the full quantum would be purchased, it added.