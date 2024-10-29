Tangedco foreman held near Arakkonam for taking bribe

A 59-year-old foreman of Tangedco at Minnal sub station near Arakkonam town in Ranipet was arrested by Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) for demanding and taking a bribe of Rs 8,000 from a resident to convert the existing power connection into residential use. The arrested Tangedco foreman was identified as S. Krishnan, who has been working at the sub-station for many years. The complainant M. Sargunam (47), a farmer of Anwarthikhanpettai village near Arakkonam town, was living with his family near the town. He constructed his own house in 2023. He applied for a single phase power line at the sub-station after paying Rs 5,192 for power supply for construction of the new house. As per norms, during the construction of the house, the power connection is classified as commercial for which electricity charges are high. After completion of the house, the complainant applied for shifting the line from commercial to residential by paying another Rs 18,420. Despite paying it, Tangedco foreman demanded another Rs 8,000 to relocate the low-lying power line on the terrace of the new house and to convert the existing commercial connection into residential. Unwilling to pay the bribe, Mr. Sargunam lodged a complaint with the DVAC. A seven-member team led by V. Ganesan, Deputy SP, DVAC (Ranipet), laid a trap and caught Tangedco foreman Krishnan. A case has been registered against him. Later, he was lodged at Central Prison in Vellore.