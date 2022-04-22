Tangedco floats tender for movement of coal from Odisha, starting from May

April 22, 2022 01:01 IST

The tender comes amid a coal shortage situation

TextEditorTangedco has floated a tender inviting bidders to handle movement of about 2.6 lakh tonnes of coal from various mines of Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd. (MCL), a subsidiary of Coal India Ltd.

Coal is moved from the mines (MCL) to the ports by rail and then through sea route to the discharge ports at Ennore, Karaikal and Thoothukudi.

The delivery period will commence in May and will be completed by June for supplies to Kamarajar Port and Ennore/ Karaikal Port unless there was any extension, Tangedco said. The coal shall be moved from MCL’s mines at Hingula, Ananta, Garjanbahal, Lakhanpur and Kulda in Odisha.

Tangedco said the bidder should have experience in movement of 65,000 tonnes of coal in any one of the last three years that is 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22 from mines through road or rail on account of any of the power utilities/public sector understandings in India. The Annual Turnover of the Bidder shall be at least ₹20 crore in any one of the above financial years. The bids should be submitted on or before April 27.

The tender comes amid a coal shortage situation. This summer, the State reached an all-time peak demand of 17,196 MW on March 29.

On Monday, Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji told the Legislative Assembly that the coal requirement was 72,000 tonnes a day while the supply was 48,000-50,000 tonnes. He said a tender to import 4.80 lakh tonnes of coal would be finalised to tide over the shortage.