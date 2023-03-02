Tangedco flags issues in claims uploaded by generators in portal

March 02, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (Tangedco) has flagged issues regarding claims raised by power generators in the Centre’s PRAAPTI (Payment Ratification And Analysis in Power Procurement for bringing Transparency in Invoicing of generators) portal. PRAAPTI lists the payment dues from State distribution companies to power generators.

In a recent communication to Southern Regional Power Committee, Tangedco alleged some of the generators and transmission utilities are in the habit of uploading change in law bills, late payment surcharge bills which are clearly time barred under the provisions of the Limitation Act 1963.

Some generators also upload previous period’s unclaimed amount, disputed amount etc., in the portal by raising invoices with current date without any regulatory approval in a few cases, the State utility claimed.

In the absence of stay orders granted by competent court despite petition being admitted, Tangedco said it is forced to make payment to such generators even without ascertaining the correctness of the invoices which leads to audit objections at a later date, besides heavily affecting the financial planning process and commitments.

It also pointed out whenever certain generators obtain orders in their favour from various courts of law, they immediately raise an invoice and upload in the “PRAAPTI” portal along with interest amount.

In such cases, the time of 10 days allowed as per the Union Ministry of Power guidelines is not sufficient for the distribution company to scrutinize the bills and to raise disputes or prefer an appeal and get stay orders from the appropriate forum, Tangedco pointed out.

Tangedco has also written a letter to the Union Power Ministry to issue the guidelines to provide an option in the portal to upload the nature of dispute and to extend the stipulated timeline of a month (30 days) for checking the correctness and scrutinising the invoices.