Tangedco flags issue of lesser availability from NTPL station in Thoothukudi

Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (Tangedco) has flagged the issue of lesser generation availability from NLC Tamil Nadu Power Limited (NTPL) 2x500 MW station located in Thoothukudi.

NTPL is a joint venture between Tangedco and NLC India Limited (NLCIL). Tangedco has a share of about 420 MW from the central power generation station.

Tangedco, in a recent meeting of the Southern Regional Power Committee (SRPC), pointed out that the plant availability factor (PAF) of NTPL station which was 94.02% in October 2023 has come down to 54.255% in January 2024, 55.003% in February 2024 and 76.478% in March 2024. PAF indicates the amount of power available from a power plant at any given point of time.

The State utility pointed out that as per the power purchase agreement, NTPL was originally allocated coal from Mahanadi Coalfields Limited, an arm of Coal India and it may use imported coal. In 2022, the coal linkage was changed to Talabira Mines. This caused the problem of ash evacuation due to high ash content and low calorific value of coal resulting in decreased availability from the station.

Tangedco said that it is facing increased power demand due to peak summer and the issue of less generation from NTPL is a matter of grave concern. Tamil Nadu’s peak power demand recorded an all time high of 20,830 MW on May 2. The State has the highest power demand among Southern States. After cooler weather last week, the heat wave conditions have returned. Currently, the power demand is hovering around 17,000-19,000 MW.

In response, NLCIL said less generation was on account of non-availability of imported coal and usage of coal having high ash content, due to which it was facing ash evacuation problem.

It said it had arranged for procurement of 0.45 million metric tons (MMT) of imported coal and so far the contractor has supplied three shipments. The third shipment arrived on May 15 and it meets full generation for 20 days on blending with indigenous coal, NLCIL said. Further shipments are expected between May 28 to July 7. NTPL is also in the process of awarding another contract for supply of 1 MMT within a month’s time.

Tangedco requested NTPL to resolve the issue by representing the Union Ministry of Coal and restoring the allocation from Mahanadi Coalfields Limited.

The SRPC forum noted that the PAF improved to 80.706% in April 2024 and requested NTPL to take measures to ensure full availability in forthcoming months. NLCIL said it would discuss the issue with Tangedco.

