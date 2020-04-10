‘Tangedco field staff too should get free treatment, ex gratia’

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) wants the State government to extend COVID-19 free treatment and ex gratia benefits to its operation and maintenance staff.

The staff, including linemen, wiremen, supervisors and local engineers, are involved in the rectification of power disruptions in the State.

The State government on April 4 issued an order announcing an ex gratia of ₹ 2 lakh for frontline staff of various departments involved in the fight against Covid-19 and that the expenses incurred for the treatment would be fully borne by the government.

Front line staff of the Health and Family Welfare, police, sanitation and conservancy employees of urban and rural bodies and staff of Revenue and Disaster management departments were covered under the order. But operation and maintenance staff of the Tangedco, who play a vital role in the maintenance of power supply, were left out, a Tangedco official said.

Despite the quarantine, field staff have to visit the affected areas in the 15 zones in the city in case of power disruption to restore them, a senior official said.

On Thursday night, when power was disrupted in several areas due to heavy rain, the field staff were involved in rectification work in places such as Royapuram, Tondiarpet, Mambalam, Adyar, Kotturpuram, Pallikaranai and Tambaram. “They work even in containment areas,” the official said.

The Engineers Association of Tangedco plans to give a representation to senior officials to get the government include their field staff under the COVID-19 scheme.