Tangedco field staff should be enlightened about TNERC’s power, regulatory says

The Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) observed that a well-coordinated approach is required from the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) headquarters to direct all its field and subordinate officers to comply with the Commission’s orders, especially those on consumer-centric matters.

Its observation came on a petition filed by K.G. Foundations (P) Ltd., alleging non-compliance with the TNERC’s order that Tangedco could not collect the equipment and other charges for service connections.

In 2021, the TNERC heard a slew of petitions and held that the cost of distribution transformers (DT) and related structures had to be incurred by Tangedco, while the cost of installation of the high-tension (HT) line and low-tension (LT) line must be paid by the consumers. It also said all petitioners were entitled to a refund of the extension cost/estimate cost after adjusting the cost pertaining to the portion of the HT/LT line installation.

It is unfortunate that case after case was being filed on the issue despite all categorical findings in the Tara Murali case and reiterated in the subsequent cases, the TNERC noted. The non-refund of the estimate charges to the petitioner herein as well as to other petitioners in spite of the orders of the Commission was disturbing, it said.

The proper course of action in all such cases was to either refund the money due to the petitioners or file an appeal against the orders of the Commission before the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity, the TNERC said.

To say that refund could not be effected in view of the pendency of the writ petitions challenging the orders of the electricity ombudsman or it was under the purview of the Tangedco headquarters was totally unacceptable, it added.

However, neither an appeal was filed nor the order of the Commission was complied with. There was an urgent need to enlighten the field officers of Tangedco on the scope and extent of the powers of Tangedco vis-à-vis the Commission, the TNERC said.

It directed the Tangedco headquarters to look into the issues and take a well-considered decision to refund the estimate charges within 30 days or seek appropriate legal remedies.

The TNERC also warned that if no action was taken, it would be constrained to proceed under Section 142 of the Electricity Act, 2003.

