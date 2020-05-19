Tangedco extends domestic bill payment date till June 6

Chennai

19 May 2020 17:36 IST

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has extended the deadline for paying electricity bill till June 6 for domestic consumers.

In a press release, the Tangedco said low tension domestic consumers whose due date falls between March 25 and June 5 could pay their electricity bill till June 6. No penalties would be levied or services disconnected, the release added.

