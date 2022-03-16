Tangedco enters into agreements for procuring 2,900 MW of power

They were signed in the presence of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) Limited has entered into agreements with three firms for procuring 2,900 MW of power. The agreements were signed in the presence of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat in Chennai on Wednesday.

According to an official release, while the agreement with NLC India Limited was for procuring 1,500 MW, the agreements with Solar Energy Corporation of India and M/s Power Trading Corporation of India Limited were for procuring 1,000 MW and 400 MW respectively.

Minister for Electricity V. Senthil Balaji, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, Secretary of the Union Ministry of Coal Anil Kumar Jain, Energy Secretary Ramesh Chand Meena, Tangedco Chairman and Managing Director Rajesh Lakhoni, NLC Chairman and Managing Director Rakesh Kumar, PTC Executive Vice President Bikram Singh and Solar Energy Corporation of India‘s General Manager Atulya Kumar Naik were present.