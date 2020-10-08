Tangedco drops order on completion certificate

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has told its field officers to effect new service connection without insisting on completion certificates for certain types of buildings.

An earlier instruction issued on May 14, 2020, by the State utility said that except for residential buildings up to 12 metres in height and not exceeding three dwelling units, or 750 square metres, and all types of industrial buildings, all other building owners in the State must submit completion certificates to get electricity supply. This meant even a small commercial consumer with a 100 square feet shop cannot obtain a service connection without a completion certificate.

The May 14 instruction had cited the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Combined Development and Building Rules, 2019. Similarly, an instruction issued on June 4 cited a Madras High Court order on the issue.

An memo issued on October 6, 2020, by Tangedco’s Director (Distribution) instructed its field officials to follow the procedure for effecting service connections that prevailed before the issue of the instructions dated June 4 and May 14, which mandated producing completion certificates by small commercial and other consumers in the State.

Moving back to the old procedure would help new consumers get power supply without submitting a completion certificate. K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary, Coimbatore Consumer Cause, has written to the Tangedco chairman on the new instruction, alleging that it may be in contrary to the orders of the High Court. “The reversal of the order was issued without any reference or even reasons for withdrawal, which is quite surprising. We strongly oppose and condemn the action of the Tangedco for unilaterally taking such decisions, ignoring the High Court order as well as the rules framed by the Tamil Nadu government,” he said.

P. Muthusamy, former Director (Engineering), Tamil Nadu, pointed out that the shortcomings in the government order has led to unnecessary difficulties for small consumers, which has forced Tangedco to withdraw its earlier instructions.

“As per the government order, a small petty shop, tea shop or grocery shop owner should produce a completion certificate to get electricity supply, whereas the owner of a big, three floor, 7,500 square feet, residential building need not produce a completion certificate,” he noted.

Mr. Muthusamy pointed out that The Electricity Act, 2003, does not differentiate consumers based on a category to provide electricity and therefore the GO (which excludes all types of industrial buildings) is discriminatory, which put the Tangedco in a very difficult situation.