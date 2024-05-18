Tangedco distributes equipment

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (Tangedco) on Saturday organised a function to distribute enhanced safety equipment to the field staff working in Anna Nagar division in the Chennai EDC/West circle of Chennai region. Equipment, including helmet and voltage detector, were distributed to the field staff. A press release that was issued by Tangedco said that a voltage detector would help to know the live supply status in the over head conductor that would issue alerts and consequently help prevent accidents.