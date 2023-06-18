ADVERTISEMENT

Tangedco cuts power supply to damaged poles on the lake near Cheyyar in Tiruvannamalai

June 18, 2023 12:54 am | Updated 12:54 am IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

The Hindu Bureau

 As a temporary measure, the Tangedco has cut the power supply to 12 high tension (HT) electric poles on the irrigation tank at Kunnathur village near Cheyyar in Tiruvannamalai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

As a temporary measure, Tangedco cut power supply to 12 high tension (HT) electric poles on the irrigation tank at Kunnathur village near Cheyyar in Tiruvannamalai on Saturday to prevent electrocution.

Tangedco’s action comes after residents raised the alarm about the danger of the live electric poles that were damaged due to strong winds in the area more than a fortnight ago. Cattle and residents are at risk. The tank, which is around 20 feet deep, is also the major water source to irrigate over 750 hectares of farm lands in Cheyyar taluk. “The tank is a lifeline for us as cattle drink water from it while women draw water. However, we stopped going to the tank since the poles on it were damaged,” S. Bakiyam, a resident, said.

Tangedco’s Divisional Engineer (DE), Cheyyar division, S. Saravanan, told The Hindu that power supply to all poles on the lake has been cut. Also, the process of re-routing the power line around the bund of the waterbody is being studied, as more poles are required for the purpose. Further, officials were also assessing the strength of the bund to withstand the poles, as the area is known for strong dry winds. “The power line across the lake transmits power between two sub-stations in the nearby villages. Strengthening of the damaged poles cannot be done as the lake has water in it,” Mr. Saravanan said.

Tangedco officials said that 15 electric poles were erected on the lake including its bund three years ago by Tangedco officials for power transmission between two sub-stations in Vembakkam and Brahmadesam villages. Of 212 total villages in Cheyyar taluk, 20 villages benefited as they received uninterrupted power supply.Each pole was 30 feet high. Pits were dug at a depth of 5.5 feet on the dry lake bed where the poles were erected.

