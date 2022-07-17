Tangedco consumer forum cannot issue vague orders, says Ombudsman

A consumer in Chennai had approached the Tamil Nadu Electricity Ombudsman after the Tangedco’s Consumer Redressal Forum issued an order in response to her complaint about the delay in changing the tariff category despite two representations

A consumer in Chennai had approached the Tamil Nadu Electricity Ombudsman after the Tangedco’s Consumer Redressal Forum issued an order in response to her complaint about the delay in changing the tariff category despite two representations

The Tamil Nadu Electricity Ombudsman has said that Tangedco’s Consumer Grievance Redressal Forum (CGRF) cannot issue vague orders.

The observation comes in a complaint filed by a Chennai-based consumer R. Shanthi regarding delay in effecting change of tariff category from August 2019. The consumer said she made a similar request to Assistant Engineer Madipakkam on September 9, 2020, but her efforts had not materialized. The moment a complaint with CGRF of Chennai Electricity Distribution Circle/South-I on 8.11.2021, the tariff was changed immediately, she added.

The CGRF has ruled that the grievance of the petitioner has been addressed and the petition is closed. Aggrieved over the order, she moved an appeal before the Ombudsman. The CGRF order has to explicitly discuss in detail the prayer of the appellant and Respondent, N. Kannan, Electricity Ombudsman noted.

He cited a communication from Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) on the procedure to be followed by CGRF. The order should be a speaking order and be decisive with citations of the provisions of the Act / Rules / Regulations / Orders of the Commission. Many of the orders of the CGRF were found to be vague while dealing with provisions of the regulations like just mentioning “As per TNERC regulations/As per TANGEDCO rules, the communication noted.

The Ombudsman pointed out that CGRF order in the present case is not as per the procedure. He also ruled that he found merit in the consumer’s plea that the tariff change to be effected from September 1, 2019 (within seven days from the request was made) and said the excess amount collected till the date of effecting the change on November 9, 2021 should be refunded.

The Ombudsman noted that the difference in the shortfall amount now claimed by Tangedco from June 21, 2013 to November 19, 2021 citing changes in tariff was not in order.