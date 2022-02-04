Tangedco commercial inspector held

CHENNAI

04 February 2022 01:13 IST

The officers of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Thursday arrested a commercial inspector of Tangedco in Tiruvallur district for allegedly receiving bribe for a new connection.

Sources said a Tangedco customer complained to the DVAC, Tiruvallur unit, that he had applied for single-phase domestic connection for his newly constructed house. Sivakumar, commercial inspector, Tangedco, Perembakkam, Tiruvallur district, allegedly demanded ₹3,000 to process his application. In this connection, a case was registered and a trap was laid. Sivakumar was caught while taking bribe.

Advertising

Advertising