Tamil Nadu

Tangedco commercial inspector held

The officers of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Thursday arrested a commercial inspector of Tangedco in Tiruvallur district for allegedly receiving bribe for a new connection.

Sources said a Tangedco customer complained to the DVAC, Tiruvallur unit, that he had applied for single-phase domestic connection for his newly constructed house. Sivakumar, commercial inspector, Tangedco, Perembakkam, Tiruvallur district, allegedly demanded ₹3,000 to process his application. In this connection, a case was registered and a trap was laid. Sivakumar was caught while taking bribe.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 4, 2022 2:18:33 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/tangedco-commercial-inspector-held/article38373252.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY