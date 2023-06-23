HamberMenu
Assistant Executive Engineer held on graft charges

June 23, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Friday arrested an Assistant Executive Engineer attached to the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) on graft charges.

According to DVAC sources, Jeganmohan, Assistant Executive Engineer in Sithampoondi, allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹5,000 from the complainant, for processing his application that sought a deep borewell connection for his land. The complainant lodged a complaint with the DVAC police in Villupuram.

The team laid a trap and arrested Jeganmohan while receiving the bribe. Further investigations are on.

