Tangedco assistant engineer in Tiruvannamalai arrested for bribery

May 25, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) team on Thursday arrested an Assistant Engineer of Tangedco (Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation) in Tiruvannamalai on charges of demanding and obtaining a bribe to shift high tension (HT) line that went across his house.

DVAC officials said that the complainant B. Sakthivel, who works in a private company in Sunguvarchatram near Kancheepuram, has been constructing a house in Alanthangal village near Vembakkam taluk. However, he stopped the construction work in January due to the existing HT line that runs across the plot. Immediately, he applied to the Assistant Engineer (AE) office of Tangedco in Vembakkam for shifting the powerline from the plot. Subsequently, it has been alleged that the Assistant Engineer, S. Ajith Prasad, asked the complainant to pay ₹50,000 to prepare an estimate for shifting the power line.

The complainant claimed to have paid the money to the engineer in March. However, no work was done at the housing site. When Mr. Sakthivel asked about the delay in shifting the power line, the engineer withdrew ₹39,000 from a nearby ATM and asked the complainant to take a demand draft for the same amount in the name of Superintendent Engineer (SE), Tangedco. Accordingly, the complainant took a demand draft and submitted it to the AE office.

However, no work was done as the Assistant Engineer again demanded ₹2,000 to complete the shifting work. Unwilling to pay the bribe, Mr. Sakthivel lodged a complaint with the DVAC, Tiruvannamalai unit. The DVAC team led by DSP, V. Velmurugan, caught the Assistant Engineer in his office in Vembakkam when he took the bribe amount from Mr. Sakthivel. A case under section 7 (a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been booked against him.