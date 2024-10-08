Tangedco Assistant Engineer dies in accident near Jolarpet

:

ADVERTISEMENT

A 40-year-old Assistant Engineer of Tangedco (Natrampalli division) died on the spot in a road accident at Mandalavadi village near Jolarpet town on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as S. Devika, a resident of Palnankuppam village near Jolarpet town. Initial inquiry revealed that Devika was returning home in her two-wheeler after attending a meeting of Tangedco in Natrampalli town when a tractor vehicle took a sudden U-turn and collided with her vehicle on Mandalavadi Kutt Road.

ADVERTISEMENT

Devika suffered serious injuries in the impact and died on the spot. The tractor driver fled. The incident happened around 3 p.m.

Based on the alert, Jolarpet police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Government Taluk Hospital in Tirupattur town for postmortem.

Special teams have been formed to nab the tractor driver. A case has been registered and a probe is under way.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.