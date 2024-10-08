ADVERTISEMENT

Tangedco Assistant Engineer dies in accident near Jolarpet

Published - October 08, 2024 11:46 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau

A 40-year-old Assistant Engineer of Tangedco (Natrampalli division) died on the spot in a road accident at Mandalavadi village near Jolarpet town on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as S. Devika, a resident of Palnankuppam village near Jolarpet town. Initial inquiry revealed that Devika was returning home in her two-wheeler after attending a meeting of Tangedco in Natrampalli town when a tractor vehicle took a sudden U-turn and collided with her vehicle on Mandalavadi Kutt Road.

Devika suffered serious injuries in the impact and died on the spot. The tractor driver fled. The incident happened around 3 p.m.

Based on the alert, Jolarpet police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Government Taluk Hospital in Tirupattur town for postmortem.

Special teams have been formed to nab the tractor driver. A case has been registered and a probe is under way.

