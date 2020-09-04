Tangedco asked to pay ₹66 lakh interest dues to wind generators

Petitioners say Tangedco has been making delayed payment without interest. File photo.

CHENNAI

04 September 2020 11:56 IST

T.N. regulatory commission accepts petitioners’ grievance

The Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) has directed Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (Tangedco) to pay about ₹66.9 lakh to two companies towards interest dues against delayed payments for supply of wind power.

In its petition, White House, manufacturer and exporter of Cotton Knitted Garments, said it had wind power generation capacity of 3500 KW in Tamil Nadu and had been supplying power to Tangedco.

For the past few years, Tangedco had been making delayed payments without any interest, it said.

It pointed out as per norms only a 30-day time limit was provided for payment and any delay beyond that would have to be made with interest at 1% per month and claimed about ₹62.32 lakh as interest due.

In a separate petition, Tamilnadu Gears and Shafts Corporation, manufacturer of gears, rocker arms and shafts, said it had a wind generation capacity of 0.50 MW in the State and supplied power to Tangedco.

It also noted that the payments had been delayed and claimed about ₹4.58 lakh as interest due.

TNERC ruled that Tangeco was liable to pay the interest at 1% per annum for delayed payments and directed it to make them within three months.