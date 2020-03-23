Tangedco ask consumers to pay earlier month’s bill

Tiruvannamalai Electricity Distribution Circle of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) asked its consumers to pay their earlier month's bill amount as they are planning to cancel meter reading from Monday to March 31.

Consumers falling in this bi-monthily cycle are asked to pay their month's bill amount through ‘online payment gateway’ or through App, said M. Rajasekaran, Superintending Engineer, Tiruvannamalai.

‘Not to visit EB office’

Consumers are requested to desist from visiting the EB office for their requirements. For power breakdown issues people can call 1912 or 94458 55768, which would be addressed immediately, he said.

He sought the co-operation from the public in avoiding crowd gathering in public places.