Tamil Nadu

Tangedco ask consumers to pay earlier month’s bill

Amount can be paid online or via app

Tiruvannamalai Electricity Distribution Circle of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) asked its consumers to pay their earlier month's bill amount as they are planning to cancel meter reading from Monday to March 31.

Consumers falling in this bi-monthily cycle are asked to pay their month's bill amount through ‘online payment gateway’ or through App, said M. Rajasekaran, Superintending Engineer, Tiruvannamalai.

‘Not to visit EB office’

Consumers are requested to desist from visiting the EB office for their requirements. For power breakdown issues people can call 1912 or 94458 55768, which would be addressed immediately, he said.

He sought the co-operation from the public in avoiding crowd gathering in public places.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 23, 2020 12:58:46 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/tangedco-ask-consumers-to-pay-earlier-months-bill/article31137838.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY