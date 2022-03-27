TANCET to be held on May 14, 15

March 27, 2022 17:08 IST

The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test for admission to MCA, MBA and other postgraduate degrees at Anna University and its affiliated colleges, for the academic year 2022-23, will be held on May 14 and 15.

The eligibility criteria and the procedure for registration are available on https://tancet.annauniv.edu/tancet/

While the test for the MCA will be conducted on May 14 from 10 a.m. till noon, the test for the MBA will be held on the same day from 2.30 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. For ME, M. Tech, M. Arch and M. Plan, the test will be held on May 15 from 10 a.m. till noon.

Applicants may register themselves online from March 30 and the last date for registration is April 18.