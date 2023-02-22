HamberMenu
TANCET deadline extended till February 28

February 22, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The deadline for applying for Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET-2023) has been extended till February 28.

Anna University conducts the test for admission to postgraduate degrees such as MBA, MCA and the Common Entrance Test and Admission (CEETA) for ME, M. Tech, M. Arch, and M. Plan degree programmes.

The test is open to candidates taking their final semester exams for the academic year 2022-2023. They may apply without mark sheet but the same must be produced at the time of counselling/admission, the Secretary of TANCET has said.

