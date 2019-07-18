TAMIN likely to get environmental clearance for granite mines soon

Tamil Nadu Minerals Limited is in advanced stages for getting environmental clearance from Ministry of Environment and Forests, New Delhi for two granite mines, according to a senior government official.

Terms of reference for 11 quarries were obtained from the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) and out of which public hearing has been completed for seven cases, he added.

Final Environmental Impact Assessment reports for seven cases were uploaded in SEIAA portal and were awaiting grant of environmental clearance, the official said. Tamil Nadu Minerals has 48 leases for black granite to the extent of 750.905 hectares and 40 leases for colour granite to an extent of 642.665 hectares.

Currently, it operates 10 mines/quarries and plans to scale it up to 25.

“We already have leases for the mines. According to a Supreme Court directive in 2016, all granite mines should be operated only after getting environmental clearances,” he added.

Salem, Villupuram, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Madurai and Tiruvannamalai districts are known to have granite reserves.

Tamil Nadu has granted leases to 870 lessees for quarrying granite spread over an area of 3092.08 hectares.

C. V. Shanmugam, Minister for Mines and Minerals recently told the Assembly that the granite quarries were closed due to the Supreme Court directive and the State was taking efforts to open them and that the environment clearance was a must.

Granite accounted for 4% of the State’s mineral revenue of ₹1,186 crore in 2018-19. The State produced 1,53,592 cubic metre of colour granite and 22,904 cubic metre of black granite in 2018-19.