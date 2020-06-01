Tamils stranded in Singapore want to return home

Many Tamils stranded in Singapore have requested the Tamil Nadu government to arrange flights for their return to the State.

“Many people have lost jobs and are struggling here. They are unable to go back to Tamil Nadu as there are no flights. We have a WhatsApp Group for Tamil Nadu people stuck in Singapore. There are senior citizens who need medical treatment and pregnant ladies who are desperate to return. With job losses it is difficult to survive given the cost of living,” said Ramasubramanian of Karaikudi, who is among those stranded in Singapore.

Not even a single flight has been operated from Singapore to destinations in Tamil Nadu under the Vande Bharat Mission, he said.

Anitha, who is working in Singapore, said her husband came there on “dependent pass” in February and has been stranded there.

“He is a diabetic and needs treatment from his doctor in Chennai. Flights are operated from Singapore to northern States in India, but none to Tamil Nadu,” she said.

Ms. Anitha said even if flights were operated to nearby destinations like Trichy, it would be helpful.

Mr. Ramalingam, who hails from Kumbakonam and is working in Singapore, said he had to come back for medical treatment for suspected Tuberculosis.

Mr. Ramasubramanian said tourists and students were also stranded in Singapore.

“We are still waiting with hope that Tamil Nadu government will strongly support us with rescue flights from Singapore to Trichy or Madurai airport, which have less number of COVID cases,” he said.

People were worried now after an earlier planned Singapore to Trichy evacuation flight on May 10 was cancelled and none of the 10 scheduled Singapore to India flights in phase-2 had been planned to Tamil Nadu, he added.