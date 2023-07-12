Tamils stranded in flood-hit northern India are being rescued: Minister

July 12, 2023 03:51 pm | Updated 03:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

Natives of Tamil Nadu, who have been stranded in various parts of northern India, where torrential rains-induced floods have caused havoc, are being rescued, Tamil Nadu’s Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran said on Wednesday.

In a statement, Mr. Ramachandran said 12 phone calls were received in this regard at the State Emergency Operations Centre in Chennai, and efforts to help stranded Tamils were under way, on the directions of the Chief Minister.

Following media reports about Amarnath pilgrims from Tamil Nadu stranded due to a landslide while on their return, T.N. officials contacted authorities of the National Disaster Response Force. The roads connecting Jammu and Amarnath via Pahalgam and Baltal were closed for two days but reopened later, the NDRF informed T.N. officials. “Steps are being taken to ensure the safe return of pilgrims from T.N.,” the Minister said.

As for 12 college students from Tamil Nadu, who were touring Himachal Pradesh but could not return due to the floods and landslides in that area, they have reached Chandigarh, the Minister said. Soon after complaints were received from their parents, contact was established with Director of the Himachal Disaster Management Department and District Collectors of Kullu and Mandi, the Minister said.

According to the information received, tourists have been accommodated safely, in view of the disruption in vehicular traffic and they were incommunicado, as the telecommunication infrastructure in the area was affected. Once the situation improved, steps would be taken towards their safe return, the officials assured T.N.

As vehicular traffic has resumed since 6 p.m. on July 11, 2023, information has been received that over 4,500 vehicles from Kullu and Mandi districts have started for Chandigarh. “Parents have received information that these students have reached Chandigarh,” the statement said.

