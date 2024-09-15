A few people from Tamil Nadu are among those stranded due to the landslips reported in various parts of Uttrakhand.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday (September 15, 2024) supervised the rescue efforts and also spoke to a few of them over the phone assuring them of all support.

A video clipping of Mr. Stalin speaking to one of those stranded but rescued by the efforts of the Tamil Nadu Government was shared on the social media. “We have been undertaking all steps to rescue Tamils who are stranded due to landslides in Uttrakhand,” Mr. Stalin said in a social media post.

The Chief Minister said the State Government was undertaking all steps to ensure the safe return of those stranded to their respective home towns.

As of Sunday afternoon, it was not clear as to how many from Tamil Nadu were stranded in Uttrakhand due to the landslides. Going by the information provided by one of those rescued, at least 30 people from Tamil Nadu are said to have been rescued.

