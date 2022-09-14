Tamil’s contribution in shaping the identity of India significant: Governor

Governor R.N. Ravi presiding over a meeting with the officials at the Central Institute of Classical Tamil in Chennai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Governor R.N. Ravi visited the Central Institute of Classical Tamil here on Wednesday.

Director of the Institute P. Chandrasekaran made a presentation to the Governor about various activities undertaken by the institution and its future plans, according to a release from the Raj Bhavan.

During his speech, the Governor underlined the significant contributions of Tamil in shaping the identity of India. "Richness of Tamil language is a reflection of civilizational evolution of society. The Governor appreciated the efforts of the institution," according to the release.

For the comprehensive resurgence of India, the vested spiritual and cultural wisdom of Tamil literature and culture, Tamil language must be understood and to further spread outside Tamil Nadu, the Governor was quoted as saying.

He said some States were eager to introduce Tamil language as third language in their schools. He urged the Tamil translators and researchers to prepare attractive Tamil learning material for non-Tamil students.