Tamil’s contribution in shaping the identity of India significant: Governor

Ravi asks scholars to prepare an attractive learning material for non-Tamil students

Special Correspondent
September 14, 2022 20:08 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor R.N. Ravi presiding over a meeting with the officials at the Central Institute of Classical Tamil in Chennai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Governor R.N. Ravi visited the Central Institute of Classical Tamil here on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Director of the Institute P. Chandrasekaran made a presentation to the Governor about various activities undertaken by the institution and its future plans, according to a release from the Raj Bhavan.

During his speech, the Governor underlined the significant contributions of Tamil in shaping the identity of India. "Richness of Tamil language is a reflection of civilizational evolution of society. The Governor appreciated the efforts of the institution," according to the release.

For the comprehensive resurgence of India, the vested spiritual and cultural wisdom of Tamil literature and culture, Tamil language must be understood and to further spread outside Tamil Nadu, the Governor was quoted as saying.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He said some States were eager to introduce Tamil language as third language in their schools. He urged the Tamil translators and researchers to prepare attractive Tamil learning material for non-Tamil students.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
Tamil
Tamil literature

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app