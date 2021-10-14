Tamils being robbed of their work: NTK

Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman on Wednesday said around 70 lakh people “from outside” had received ration cards and enrolled as voters in Tamil Nadu.

Claiming that Tamils, “if driven out from this land”, would have nowhere else to go, he said people should not rent out their space to “outsiders” in Tamil Nadu.

The Tamil nationalist leader was addressing a conference organised by his party to commemorate Sankaralinganar, who fasted for 76 days, demanding that the erstwhile Madras State be renamed Tamil Nadu.

The conference was attended, among others, by Venu from the Naga People’s Organisation; Paramjit Singh Khasi, journalist, Sikh Siyasid, Punjab; Badal Kanya Jamatiya, Tripura Makkal Munnani, Tripura, and Paramjit Mand, Dal Khalsa, Punjab.

Questioning whether the “outsiders” would vote for parties in Tamil Nadu, he said, “I am in Tamil Nadu and I will eat what is available. Biharis are getting rice in ration shops. Can we do that in Bihar?”

Reiterating his opposition to the MGNREGS, he said Tamils were being robbed of their work.

“They say I am attacking the poor by opposing the income that they get for 100 days. An intellectual leader should make use of labour. How can you take people out of the labour market and keep paying them? How long can you pay them?” Mr. Seeman said.