TWAD Managing Director reviews progress of underground drainage works in Villupuram

About 12,150 households, and 2,000 shops and commercial establishments would be connected to the underground sewer system in the newly annexed areas of Valuthareddy, Salamedu, Kakuppam, Erumanathangal, and Panampattu in the Villupuram municipality

The Hindu Bureau VILLUPURAM
October 30, 2022 13:32 IST

TWAD Managing Director V. Dakshinamoorthy and Collector D. Mohan reviewing the progress of the UGD works in Villupuram on October 29, 2022. Phot Credit: Special Arrangement

Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD) Managing Director V. Dakshinamoorthy on Saturday reviewed the progress made in implementing the underground drainage system in Villupuram town.

A release from the district administration said the work is executed by the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department for ₹263 crore in the newly annexed areas of Valuthareddy, Salamedu, Kakuppam, Erumanathangal, and Panampattu in the Villupuram municipality.

Mr. Dakshinamoorthy, accompanied by Collector D. Mohan, inspected the progress of works in Pandian Nagar. He directed the supervising engineers to ensure timely completion of work with minimum inconvenience to the public by restoring the roads, damaged by sewer laying, at the earliest.

Sewer lines are proposed to be laid to a distance of 165.68 km. Three pumping stations and seven lifting stations would also be established. About 12,150 households, and 2,000 shops and commercial establishments would be connected to the underground sewer system in the newly annexed areas, the release said.

