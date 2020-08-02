Coronavirus | Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit tests positive for COVID-19

CHENNAI

02 August 2020 17:42 IST

Asymptomatic, clinically stable, says hospital

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit had tested positive for COVID-19 but is asymptomatic and clinically stable, Kauvery Hospital in Chennai said on Sunday evening.

“As the infection is mild, he has been advised home isolation and will be monitored by the medical team from Kauvery Hospital,” stated a health bulletin from the private hospital in Alwarpet here.

Advertising

Advertising

The Governor underwent further tests and assessment at the hospital on Sunday morning.

At least 87 persons living in the Raj Bhavan, the official residence of Governor have tested positive for COVID-19 since the past few days.