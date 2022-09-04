Tamilnad Mercantile Bank gets new MD
The Thoothukudi-based Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd. has appointed Krishnan Sankarasubramaniam as Managing Director and CEO with immediate effect.
Prior to joining the bank, Mr. Krishnan was the MD & CEO of Punjab and Sind Bank from September 2020 to May 2022. He was the Executive Director of Canara Bank from April 2020 to September 2020 and was Executive Director of Syndicate Bank from November 2017 to March 2020.
