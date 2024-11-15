ADVERTISEMENT

Tamilisai urges T.N. govt to holistically address gaps in health infrastructure

Published - November 15, 2024 12:08 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Senior BJP leader and former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday urged the State government to holistically address the gaps in health infrastructure to ensure quality healthcare services to patients.

Addressing the media after visiting the doctor under treatment, who was stabbed by a youth at Kalaignar Centenary Super Specialty Hospital on Wednesday, Ms. Soundararajan said the State government should focus on improving infrastructure in government hospitals, which are the last hope for poor patients.

She also suggested the setting up of a help desk for doctors and grievance redressal cells for patients in all the government hospitals. “The concerns of patients should be heard and addressed immediately. The State government should take immediate steps to fill the vacancies in government hospitals to avoid doctors being stressed due to work pressure.”

Ms. Tamilisai also said addressing the gaps in health infrastructure in the State would help the government hospitals improve the quality of healthcare services being provided to patients. Rather than treating the Wednesday incident as a lone issue, the State government should comprehensively address issues faced by both doctors and patients across the State.

