Tamilisai to contest Lok Sabha election

BJP State president Tamilisai Soundararajan has announced that she will contest from one of the five seats that have been allotted to the party by the AIADMK for the Lok Sabha polls.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, Ms. Tamilisai said, “Five seats have been given to us. We are yet to identify our seats. Once that’s decided, I will contest in one of the five [seats].”

She said there was a lot of speculation on where she would contest from. “Once we take a firm decision, we will announce it,” she added.

Ms. Tamilisai said the party was still in talks with the DMDK and the Puthiya Thamizhagam. She said the ground situation in Tamil Nadu would change once all the alliance parties start campaigning together.

Targeting the DMK, she said the party should stop using the term ‘communal politics’ against the BJP.

“They are finalising an alliance with a party that has the name of a religion in its name and they call themselves a secular alliance? He’s [DMK leader Stalin] just shooting off his mouth,” she said.