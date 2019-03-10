Tamilisai slams Stalin for remarks on Modi

BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday condemned DMK chief M.K. Stalin’s remark questioning how Prime Minister Narendra Modi will protect the country if he can’t protect the Rafale deal documents.
She alleged that former DMK chief M. Karunanidhi had leaked the Paul Commission report on the Tiruchendur temple thefts even before it was tabled in the Assembly (when MGR was the Chief Minister).
Responsible leaders should condemn those in the corridors of power who steal documents, she said.
