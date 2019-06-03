Tamilisai slams Opposition for false propaganda about 'imposition' of Hindi

BJP State president Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday slammed the Opposition party leaders’ remarks on the draft of the National Education Policy, which proposes a three-language formula.

In a statement, she said it was only a proposal, which was not decided or accepted by Centre. She alleged that DMK president MK Stalin, MDMK leader Vaiko, CPI leader Mutharasan and Congress veteran P. Chidambaram jumped the gun and were spreading false propaganda about “imposition” of Hindi.

Ms. Soundararajan said despite the clarification from Centre, the Opposition party leaders making statements was not correct. They were waiting for an opportunity to protest, she said.

She pointed out that the anti-Hindi agitation took place when Congress leader Bhaktavatsalam was the Chief Minister and the police at that time opened fire at the protesters. But now the Congress joined with the DMK and was speaking about imposition of Hindi, which, she said, was a drama.

She said Mr. Chidambaram headed the committee that looked into ways and means to increase the use of Hindi in government communication and wondered why he was now making statements on Hindi-imposition.

All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi president R. Sarathkumar said imposition of Hindi would create protests.