Tamilisai, Seeman flaydeportation of Vaiko

BJP State president Tamilisai Soundararajan has condemned deportation of MDMK general secretary Vaiko from Malaysia to India.

Speakin to the media on her arrival at the Thoothukudi airport on Saturday, she said it was wrong on the part of Malaysian government to deport Mr. Vaiko.

Only after getting visa properly, he had travelled to Malaysia. If he had any problem, it should have been solved earlier by conducting a detailed enquiry. It was unfortunate that he was ill-treated at the airport in Malaysia - he was not even given food after a long wait.

If such problems recurred, Malaysia could lose its credibility among people planning to travel to that countryp, she said. Referring to the presidential election, she said the BJP would field a right candidate and work towards achieving victory.

Since its a national level election, would garner support wherever required irrespective of parties, she said.

Naam Tamilar founder Seeman said deportation of Mr. Vaiko from Malaysia had brought shame to India. While talking to reporters at the airport here on Saturday, Mr. Seeman said he also experienced similar deportations several times from various countries.

He also criticised the State government, doubting whether it was functional. Except the School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan, who seemed to be active, nobody in the AIADMK was working for the people. On the farmers agitation in Chennai, he said the government was ignoring their legitimate demands.