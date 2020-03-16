Rajinikanth is not backtracking: Tamilaruvi Manian

Tamil film superstar Rajinikanth has left many in doubt about his intention to take the political plunge by stating that he wants to see resurgence among the people before launching his party. However, Gandhiya Makkal Iyakkam founder Tamilaruvi Manian, considered as a key political advisor to the actor, insists that Mr. Rajinikanth is not shying away from his stated objective. Excerpts from an interview with The Hindu:

What do we make out of Rajinikanth’s announcement that he will project someone else as Chief Ministerial candidate of his proposed political party?

There is no confusion at all. On the contrary it reflects his individuality. When leaders, who do not have one per cent vote base, claim they will become the Chief Minister, it is a matter of pride that Mr Rajinikanth, who enjoys the goodwill of the people and the support of lakhs of fans, says he is not interested in the chair. Kamaraj provided a golden rule, but he is still seen as a model politician because he quit Chief Ministership to do party work. Gandhi’s greatness lies in not becoming the Prime Minister. Jayaprakash Narayan proclaimed total revolution and he did not become the Prime Minister in the Janata Party government.

But all these leaders had rejected position after it came their way. In Mr. Rajinikanth’s case, he has not even started the party...

Mr Rajinikanth is also getting the opportunity to become the Chief Minister. When you compare him with other political leaders of the state, he enjoys the overwhelming support of the people. He can make use of his popularity and create a strong alliance. If he enters the political arena, a lot of people are willing to join hands with him. But I do not want to disclose all the details now. They know that he is the winning horse. The ruling AIADMK is a house of cards and it will collapse after its tenure is over. The DMK vote bank is between 20 and 25%. The party is supporting the minorities only to increase its vote bank. The DMK is not genuinely interested in their welfare. If the NPR affects the minority, you should keep in mind that it was the Manmohan Singh government that announced the NPR in 2010. The DMK was a coalition partner in the government. Again, Mr Narendra Modi introduced it in 2015 and the DMK did not raise any objection. NPR has nothing to do with citizenship and it is [similar to] a census. The DMK is raising the issue to consolidate the 13% minority vote in Tamil Nadu. It knows that it cannot come to power without the votes of the minorities.

How do you expect his proposed party to gain momentum if he opts out of Chief Ministerial race?

He is not backtracking. He is going to launch the party and enter the political arena. He will tour across the state to meet people. He wants to draw a line between the party and government. It is a healthy trend. He has clarified the government will implement what the party conceives and the Chief Minister is just a Chief Executive Officer (CEO). He will be monitoring the government.

Don’t you think that it is akin to enjoying power without responsibility?

I raised the issue with him during a discussion. He could be accused of functioning like an extra-constitutional authority like Sanjay Gandhi worked during emergency. But he made it clear that he would not interfere with the functioning of the government. It could function independently and he would only remind the government of the manifesto of the party. He would enter the scene only when those who are in power are found to be corrupt and remove them.

Instead of operating as a backroom boy, can’t he effectively hold the reins of the government, should an opportunity arise?

It is also my personal opinion. When I met him three years ago for a lengthy discussion, he clarified that he would launch a political party and would not become the Chief Minister. He said it was not in his blood. He wants to make an honest, talented and efficient leader as Chief Minister. He is consistent in his stand. He told me that he does not want to have his portraits adorning the Fort St George. His only intention is to change the system and the political culture of the state. The Dravidian parties have MLAs and MPs who have crossed the age of 50s and 60s. There is no space for youngsters. The district secretaries of the DMK and the AIADMK are ruling in their turfs for over three decades. Only their children and family members get tickets in election and become MLAs and MPs. New talent cannot enter the political arena. He is particular to make way for new talents and change the political atmosphere, which has been polluted to the core. He said he was not interested in enjoying power.

What is the guarantee that the person he places as the Chief Minister will not turn out to be corrupt?

It will not happen if we have charismatic leader. Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami could resist Sasikala and not Jayalalithaa. Mr Panneerselvam held the office for two times under the watchful eyes of Jayalalithaa. He also knew that only Jayalalithaa has the mandate of the people. A Chief Minister or a minister cannot go against a charismatic party leader. He said people were going to vote for him and if the Chief Minister or ministers turned corrupt, they would be removed.

But time is moving fast and there is no sign of him launching the party…

He will soon launch the party. He is not in a hurry and not interested in offering false promises. He told me that he could not offer cars because a political party is offering two-wheelers. He is also particular that wrong people should not be promoted in politics and government. He wants to pursue value-based politics. People have been inviting him to enter politics. He argues that if he senses that people will stand by him, he will take a plunge.

But he has not done anything to mobilise people, instead he expects people to show resurgence…

Indeed this question does arise. A leader should play his role and the mass will not mobilise itself for a political change on its own. He says that the Dravidian parties have exploited the state for the last 50 years and the people should revolt against them. He wonders why they have not expressed their anger. He wants them to express it openly. His argument is that the first voice of revolt should come from the affected and he could come to the scene to deliver them.