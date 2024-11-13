ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil writer Raj Gowthaman passes away in Tirunelveli

Published - November 13, 2024 03:07 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin termed his demise a great loss to the Tamil community

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil writer Raj Gowthaman | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Renowned Tamil intellectual, writer, and researcher Raj Gowthaman passed away at the age of 74 in Tirunelveli on Wednesday (November 13, 2024) due to an illness. He is survived by his wife and daughter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gowthaman had authored over 30 books in the field of cultural research, translations, fictional stories, and literary criticism. His works primarily analyse the development of Tamil culture from ancient to modern period, with a focus on subaltern Dalit perspectives.

He was one of the key members of the core group of writers and thinkers associated with the influential journal ‘Nirapirikai’ in the early 1990s. His insights into Sangam literature, especially from the perspective of the oppressed communities, left a lasting impact on his readers. Some of his notable works include ‘Dalit Panpadu’, ‘Aram Adhikaram’, and ‘Kalithogai Paripadal-Oru Vilimbunilai Nokku’. In recognition of his contributions, he was awarded with the ‘Pudhumaipithan Ninaivu Vilakku Virudhu’ in 2017.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin expressed his deep condolences to Gowthaman’s family. Describing him as a leading progressive thinker, who had extensively contributed to the fields of socio-historical research and translation, criticism, and creativity from the perspective of the oppressed, Mr. Stalin termed his demise a great loss to the Tamil community.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US