Tamil writer Raj Gowthaman passes away in Tirunelveli

Renowned Tamil intellectual, writer, and researcher Raj Gowthaman passed away at the age of 74 in Tirunelveli on Wednesday (November 13, 2024) due to an illness. He is survived by his wife and daughter.

Gowthaman had authored over 30 books in the field of cultural research, translations, fictional stories, and literary criticism. His works primarily analyse the development of Tamil culture from ancient to modern period, with a focus on subaltern Dalit perspectives.

He was one of the key members of the core group of writers and thinkers associated with the influential journal ‘Nirapirikai’ in the early 1990s. His insights into Sangam literature, especially from the perspective of the oppressed communities, left a lasting impact on his readers. Some of his notable works include ‘Dalit Panpadu’, ‘Aram Adhikaram’, and ‘Kalithogai Paripadal-Oru Vilimbunilai Nokku’. In recognition of his contributions, he was awarded with the ‘Pudhumaipithan Ninaivu Vilakku Virudhu’ in 2017.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin expressed his deep condolences to Gowthaman’s family. Describing him as a leading progressive thinker, who had extensively contributed to the fields of socio-historical research and translation, criticism, and creativity from the perspective of the oppressed, Mr. Stalin termed his demise a great loss to the Tamil community.