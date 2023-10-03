ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil writer Ambai wins Tata Literature lifetime achievement award

October 03, 2023 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

Born C.S. Lakshmi in Coimbatore, Ms. Ambai won the Sahitya Akademi award for her short story collection Sivappu Kazhutthudan Oru Patchaiparavai in 2021

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil writer Ambai has been selected for the Tata Literature Live! Lifetime Achievement Award that recognises and salutes sustained and outstanding contribution to writing and literature in India.

“I was informed about the award. But I do not know the details of the award,” Ms. Ambai told The Hindu.

Past recipients include Anita Desai, Mark Tully, Amitav Gosh, Ruskin Bond and Girish Karnad.

A feminist writer, who questioned the stereotyping of women, Ambai, born C.S. Lakshmi in Coimbatore, won the Sahitya Akademi award for her short story collection Sivappu Kazhutthudan Oru Patchaiparavai in 2021. She studied history for her post-graduation in the Madras Christian College and a PhD from the Jawaharlal Nehru University. She lives in Mumbai.

She started writing even in her teens and her first short story collection Sirakukal Muriyum was published in 1976. She confined herself only to writing short stories.

 

