Tamil Thai statue project remains on paper

It’s been well over six years since then Chief Minister Jayalalithaa announced in the Assembly in 2013 that the AIADMK government will install a statue of Tamil Thai (Mother Tamil) in Madurai at a cost of ₹100 crore. But despite having undergone several modifications over the years, the project essentially remains on paper.

The initiative was aimed at showcasing various aspects of Tamil civilisation and its rich culture to the world. However, following Jayalalithaa’s death in December 2016, several modifications were made to the project.

The allocation of funds was reduced to ₹50 crore. Though the original idea was to install the statue in Vandiyur lake in Madurai, its location was subsequently shifted to the World Tamil Sangam.

Official sources said one of the reasons behind the delay in executing the project was the frequent transfers of senior officers in the Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation Limited, popularly known as Poompuhar (a State government undertaking), which is the nodal agency for implementing the project. The government’s proposal to style the statue after the Trevi Fountain in Italy drew criticism.

Row over material

There was also opposition to the material to be used for building the structure. Several political parties opposed the idea of using marbles, contending that they were traditionally used in north India, and demanded that the Tamil Thai statue be made of rock, in line with tradition.

When contacted, Minister for Tamil Official Language and Culture K. Pandiarajan acknowledged that there had been a delay in implementing the project.

He said many modifications had to be made to the proposal, and clearances from the Finance Department often posed a problem. He gave an assurance that the government will actively pursue the project.