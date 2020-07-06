Tamil scholar Mannar Mannan no more

Mannar Mannan, a Tamil scholar and son of legendary poet Bharathidasan, died in Puducherry after prolonged age-related illness on Monday.

Mannar Mannan, alias Gopathy, 92, died at his residence in Gandhi Nagar. He is survived by three sons and a daughter.

He has won several awards including the Kalaimamani and Tamil Mamani.

He has written around 51 books, including a memoir on his father titled Karuppu Kuyilin Neruppu Kural. He also worked at the All India Radio, Puducherry for a while. His funeral would be held on Tuesday, said a family member.