Tamil, Sanskrit are complementary to each other’s growth: T.N. Governor R.N. Ravi

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi on Wednesday said that classical languages like Tamil and Sanskrit are complementary to each other’s growth since ancient times.

He was speaking at the valedictory function of the National Prakrit Study Workshop, organised by Acharya Shree Akalanka Educational Trust, here, where he said that along with other ancient languages like Prakrit, Pali and Sanskrit, Tamil language has been contributing to the growth of Indian languages especially Malayalam, Kannada and Telugu for many centuries.

Sangam literature of Tamil language reflects the depth of intellectual and spiritual level of the people during that era. “The Centre has been taking several steps to promote Tamil language in the rest of the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative to set up the Subramania Bharathi Chair on Tamil Studies in Banaras Hindu University in memory of the Tamil poet was one among them,” he said.

Highlighting the richness of these ancient languages, the Governor appreciated the efforts taken by the student volunteers to learn Prakrit, one of the ancient languages, as it will help to take forward the uniqueness of the language to future generations. Learning of these languages also helps the younger generation to understand the teachings of great saints, who wrote in these languages for common people. “Unlike Sanskrit, Prakrit and Pali languages are more simple and easier for common man to understand and grasp concepts dealt in these languages. It was one of the major reasons for many Jain inscriptions being written in Prakrit,” he said.

Later, Mr. Ravi visited Neminatha Bhagawan Digambar Jain hill temple at Arihantagiri village near Polur town in Tiruvannamalai. Earlier, he was received by the Collector D. Bhaskara Pandian and SP K. Karthikeyan to the district.

