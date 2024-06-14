ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Pudhalvan scheme to be launched in August 2024: CM Stalin

Updated - June 14, 2024 04:37 pm IST

Published - June 14, 2024 04:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The scheme aims at providing financial assistance of ₹1,000 per month to students who have studied in classes 6 to 12 in State-run schools, while pursuing their higher education.

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin addressing a felicitation ceremony organised by the School Education Department at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor stadium in Chennai on Friday, June 14, 2024 | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday, June 14, 2024, announced that the Tamil Pudhalvan scheme would be launched in August this year. The programme aims to provide financial assistance of ₹1,000 per month to students who have studied in classes 6 to 12 in State-run schools, while pursuing their higher education.

At a function in Chennai, Mr. Stalin felicitated 43 students who scored full marks in the Tamil paper in the class 10 and class 12 public exams, the results of which were released in May. He also felicitated the headmasters of 1,728 schools that posted 100% pass percentages in the board exams for 2023-24. He also felicitated students who have excelled in national sports events.

Smart classrooms

The CM unveiled 500 smart classrooms, which constitute the first phase of the scheme to set up a total of 22,931 smart classrooms at a total cost of ₹455.32 crore. He also launched the distribution of tablet devices procured at a total cost of ₹101.48 crore to over 79,000 primary school teachers.

Ministers Udhayanidhi Stalin, Ma. Subramanian, P.K. Sekarbabu and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and Mayor R. Priya, Chennai Central MP Dayanidhi Maran, Egmore MLA I. Paranthamen and senior officials were also present.

Addressing the students and teachers at the function, Mr. Stalin said he specifically wanted to attend this function soon after the Model Code of Conduct was lifted. He also commended School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.

