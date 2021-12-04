Tamil paper compulsory in TNPSC exams

The State Government on Friday issued a G.O. making the Tamil language paper compulsory in qualifying examinations for State government jobs.

The notification follows an announcement made by Minister for Finance & Human Resources Management Palanivel Thiaga Rajan in the Assembly. The G.O. makes the Tamil paper compulsory in the TNPSC and Teachers Recruitment Board examinations.

In another notification, the government waived the loans taken by women’s self-help groups from cooperative societies. The waiver was to the tune of 2,674.64 crore (principal plus interest), excluding interest penalties and other expenses as of March 31, 2021. The government will assume the loan and has earmarked ₹600 crore to be released this financial year, and the balance with 7% interest would be released over four years.