Tamil Nadu

Tamil outfit locks up shops owned by north Indians

more-in

TDK claims non-Tamils adversely affecting prospects of locals

Members of the Tamil Desiya Katchi (TDK) on Saturday locked up commercial establishments owned by north Indians in Pudukottai, Pattukottai and Thanjavur, demanding that non-Tamils leave the State.

Claiming that shops and business establishments run by north Indians were adversely affecting the prospects of Tamils, a group of TDK members placed locks on five shops at Mela Rajaveedhi in Pudukottai early in the morning, before business hours. They also pasted handbills asking north Indians to leave the State.

Another group of protesters locked up seven establishments in Thanjavur as part of the protest. When the shopowners arrived, they found locks in addition to the ones they had used on their shutters. Aggrieved, they brought the issue to the notice of traders’ representatives who, in turn, lodged a complaint with the Medical College police. Members of the outfit had also locked four shops in Pattukottai. In Tiruchi, the police arrested 70 members of the TDK.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 5, 2020 1:25:30 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/tamil-outfit-locks-up-shops-owned-by-north-indians/article30482057.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY