Tamil Nadu’s wild elephant population has risen to 3,063: synchronised survey

Tamil Nadu has around 3,063 elephants, according to the synchronised elephant population estimation done from May 23 to May 25 this year in the southern States of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. This is an increase from 2,961 elephants, recorded in the previous survey in 2023.

The Synchronised Elephant Population Estimation Tamil Nadu 2024 report, released by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday, says that the exercise involved data collection from 26 forest divisions, including tiger reserves, wildlife sanctuaries, territorial divisions, and the Mukurthi National Park by a total of 2,178 persons.

The survey estimated wild elephant population and assessed their structure using direct (sample block count) and indirect (line transect dung count) methods. Waterhole monitoring was done to assess the population structure.

In the sample block count method, the estimated population was the highest in STR-Sathyamangalam forest division (372), followed by Coimbatore (336), STR-Hassanur (279), MTR-Udhagai (271), MTR-Masinagudi (263), and Hosur (240).

Among the five elephant reserves, the Nilgiris Eastern Ghats Reserve has the highest density of elephants, followed by Nilambur-Silent Valley-Coimbatore, Agasthyamalai, Anamalai-Parambikulam, and Periyar. The Nilgiri and Coimbatore Elephant Reserves together represent about 70% to 80% of the total elephant population in the State. These reserves are connected to Wayanad and Nilambur Reserves in Kerala, and Mysore Reserve in Karnataka, forming the Nilgiri-Eastern Ghats landscape.

The elephant population found in the reserves of Tamil Nadu are part of the larger population that range into the adjoining States of Karnataka and Kerala. Therefore, a marginal variation in the total number of elephants between 2023 and 2024 is expected due to the movement of the elephants to the adjoining State habitats that are contiguous with those in Tamil Nadu, the report said.

Speaking to The Hindu, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden Srinivas R. Reddy pointed out that the latest estimate points to a stable elephant population, and around 3,000 was a good number. He said that Tamil Nadu could not hold more than 3,200 elephants as that was the saturation point, given the forest cover and the current population density.

The population mix is also healthy, he added.

The overall age-sex composition of the 178 elephants revealed that 40% were adults, 33% were sub-adults, 17% were juvenile, and 10% were calf in Tamil Nadu.

Mr. Reddy noted that unnatural deaths from poaching and electrocution had decreased compared to last year. In addition to reducing these deaths, the Forest Department has been working to reduce conflicts and public retaliation by providing prompt compensation for human deaths, injuries, or crop damage, he further said.

