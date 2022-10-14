Tamil Nadu’s unemployment levels were under control during pandemic: Industries Secretary

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, Tamil Nadu was the only State whose GSDP growth didn’t become negative in 2021, showing the resilience in its economy, S. Krishnan, Additional Chief Secretary, Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce Department said in Chennai on Friday.

“Unemployment rates also increased but remained below the national average,” he said addressing students on ‘Implications of Covid-19 on Labour and Employment: Strategies, Prospects and Challenges’ organised by the P.G and Research Department of Economics, Presidency College.

Mr. Krishnan said the State government made all efforts to ensure that the labourers who wanted to go home travelled safely during the pandemic. Data provided by him in a presentation showed that 4.2 lakh migrant labourers were sent to their States by train and bus.

He explained how the Tamil Nadu government handled the pandemic and eleven committees including a committee for ensuring the welfare of migrant labourers was formed to coordinate implementation of various welfare programmes. “Tamil Nadu was the first State in the country to issue government orders to ensure business continuity for industries with continuous processes, speciality medical devices and other essential industries,” he said.

As a result of all this, he said that multinational firms have strengthened their relationship with Tamil Nadu and are looking to invest further in the State. “Two weeks ago during an official tour to Japan and Korea most companies whom the team met wanted to invest in Tamil Nadu. The response was positive and they were thankful that we ensured business continuity during the pandemic,” Mr. Krishnan said.

And because of all these interventions by the State government, Tamil Nadu’s labour force has been at higher rates consistently after June 2021 unlike other states and unemployment rates decreased drastically as compared to other states, he added.