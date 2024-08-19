Tamil Nadu’s total installed power capacity stands at 40,527.24 MW: CEA data 

Tamil Nadu’s total installed power capacity was 40,527.24 MW as on July 31, 2024, according to data from the Central Electricity Authority (CEA).

ADVERTISEMENT

The coal-fired power capacity stood at 12,771.99 MW. Of this, 4,320 MW was from the State sector; 5,426.67 MW, the private sector; and 3,025.32 MW, the Central sector. Tamil Nadu’s lignite-based thermal capacity stood at 1,959.16 MW, with a contribution of 1,709.16 MW from the Central sector and 250 MW from the private sector. Gas-based power plants’ capacity was 1,027.18 MW, with 524.08 MW coming from the State Sector and 503.10 MW from the private sector.

The private sector accounted for diesel-based power capacity of 211.70 MW, while 1,448 MW of nuclear power capacity came from the Central sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

The overall conventional power installed capacity in the State was 17,418.03 MW, the data reveal.

Renewable energy

The State’s renewable energy installed capacity stood at 23,109.21 MW, of which 2,178.20 MW was of hydro power; 10,881.34 MW, wind; and 8,831.86 MW, solar. Biomass, and co-generation bagasse power plants, among others, accounted for the rest of the renewable energy capacity.

According to the State’s Energy Department policy note for 2024-25, Tamil Nadu Power Generation Corporation Limited owns five thermal stations with a total installed capacity of 4,320 MW — Tuticorin Thermal Power Station with a total capacity of 1,050 MW, the Mettur Thermal Power Station-I with a capacity of 840 MW, the Mettur Thermal Power Station-II with a capacity of 600 MW, the North Chennai Thermal Power Station-I with a capacity of 630 MW, and the North Chennai Thermal Power Station-II with capacity of 1,200 MW.

ADVERTISEMENT

The North Chennai Thermal Power Project Stage III, which was commissioned on March 7 this year, has gradually increased its power generation to 670 MW. Once it reaches its installed capacity of 800 MW and operates continuously for 72 hours, it will be considered as a power plant, the policy note said.

By commissioning Udangudi Stage - I (2x660 MW) and Ennore SEZ (2x660 MW), an additional thermal capacity of 2,640 MW would be added to Tamil Nadu’s grid in the next two years, note added.

It further said that the remaining work for the 660-MW Ennore Thermal Power Station (ETPS) expansion project, awarded to BGR Energy Systems Limited, was terminated due to slow progress. It has been proposed to envisage the project under the public private-partnership (PPP) mode.

The Uppur Thermal Power Project (2x800 MW) would be revived and completed through PPP mode, it added.The State is planning to increase its renewable energy mix to 50% by 2030, from the current figure of 22%.

Green energy

Tamil Nadu aims to be India’s renewable energy leader by 2030. To achieve this goal, the government is planning a massive increase in green energy generation of an additional 100 billion units. The newly established Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Limited will be the driving force behind this transformation, paving the way for a sustainable future, the note added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.